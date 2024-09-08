SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Holdings Lowered by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 22.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $45,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

