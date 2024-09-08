SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $76.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

