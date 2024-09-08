SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7,775.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,707 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.40% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $34,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,839,000. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.