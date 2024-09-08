SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000.

SDY traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $137.72. The company had a trading volume of 154,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,444. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

