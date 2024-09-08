Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth $31,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.