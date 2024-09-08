Stephenson & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.