Stephenson & Company Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Stephenson & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounts for 0.3% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.