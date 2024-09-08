StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.