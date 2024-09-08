StockNews.com Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $37.33 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $828.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.