STP (STPT) Tops One Day Volume of $2.91 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, STP has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $77.87 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008964 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.94 or 0.99944787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000037 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03968755 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $3,237,710.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.