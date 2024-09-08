Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 2,091,450 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4,630.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,136,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $153,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

