Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 238,056 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11,467.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $28,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after buying an additional 152,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,661,000 after buying an additional 85,138 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.32 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

