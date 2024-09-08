Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 245,922 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13,046.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,922 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $189.75 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $186.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

