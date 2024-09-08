Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $76.07.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

