Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 2,673,852 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26,320.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $430,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $167.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $172.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.67. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

