Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,805,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 9.20% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,777,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLR opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $52.20.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

