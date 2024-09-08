Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $11.02 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,017,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after buying an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 143,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,603 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 140,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,692 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,510,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VHT stock opened at $281.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.