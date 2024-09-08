Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 278,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,531,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.23.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.