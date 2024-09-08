Stratis Price Hits $0.0426 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $36,254.37 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.50 or 0.04179454 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00041931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

