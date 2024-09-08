Stratis (STRAX) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $73,078.66 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.05 or 0.04195937 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00040288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00013071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001973 BTC.

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

