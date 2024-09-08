Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.43% of Sun Country Airlines worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $7,078,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,800 shares during the period.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,076 shares of company stock valued at $186,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

