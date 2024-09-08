SUNDOG Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. One SUNDOG token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SUNDOG has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SUNDOG has a market cap of $234.30 million and $100.13 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,605,042 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.21848924 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $110,158,026.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

