Susquehanna Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $105.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.13.

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.48. Baidu has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $140.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

