TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,631. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

