TAP Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 2.78% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMTB. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Kopp LeRoy C purchased a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 414,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMTB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,188. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.