TAP Consulting LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,497 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 16.5% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 173,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 239,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 43,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 55,417,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,143,383. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.