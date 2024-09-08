TAP Consulting LLC Invests $1 Million in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,366,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,550,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 541,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.