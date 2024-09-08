TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 21,974 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF comprises 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of KBWY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 90,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $224.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

