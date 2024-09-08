TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 4,914 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,512. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

