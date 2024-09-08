TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 5,453 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 1,708,463 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

