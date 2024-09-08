Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.91

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.91 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 85.30 ($1.12). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.12), with a volume of 655,611 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £529.06 million, a P/E ratio of 947.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

