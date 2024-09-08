TD Securities Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$5.51 and a one year high of C$7.61. The company has a market cap of C$784.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.46.
