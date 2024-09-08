TD Securities Raises Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.23.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.92%.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
