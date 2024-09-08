TELUS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.389 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

TELUS Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE T opened at C$22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$20.04 and a 52 week high of C$25.94.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.9691551 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Marc Parent bought 10,530 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Cormark decreased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.58.

Read Our Latest Report on T

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.