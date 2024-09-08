TELUS Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.389 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
TSE T opened at C$22.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$20.04 and a 52 week high of C$25.94.
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.9691551 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Cormark decreased their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.58.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
