Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $19.44 on Friday, hitting $210.73. The stock had a trading volume of 111,432,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,186,248. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average is $193.60.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

