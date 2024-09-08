Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Glj Research

Glj Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.86 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.21.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $210.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. DDFG Inc increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

