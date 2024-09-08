Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $32.03 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Tether has a total market cap of $118.20 billion and $32.03 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,240,893,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,195,386,571 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
