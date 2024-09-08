Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $118.19 billion and approximately $30.43 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,240,893,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,195,386,571 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
