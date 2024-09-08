Tezos Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Tezos has a market cap of $604.31 million and $9.95 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000600 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,019,346,175 coins and its circulating supply is 998,813,096 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

