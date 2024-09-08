TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

TFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 434.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.68. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $191.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFSL

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,587 shares of company stock worth $341,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.