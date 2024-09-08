The Debt Box (DEBT) Tops One Day Volume of $7.49

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a market cap of $688.06 million and approximately $7.49 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars.

