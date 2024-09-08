The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. 3,868,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

