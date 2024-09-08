The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $25.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. REV Group has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in REV Group by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 525.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in REV Group by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

