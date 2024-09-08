The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $46,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $199.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $213.85.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock worth $667,793. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.