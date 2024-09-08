The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.5% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 203.1% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $360.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.27 and its 200-day moving average is $354.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $357.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.