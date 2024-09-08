The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Lynch & Associates IN’s 4th Largest Position

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG opened at $175.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

