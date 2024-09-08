The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 686,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $248.69 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.34 and a fifty-two week high of $254.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.83. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

