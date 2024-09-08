Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Trading Down 0.8%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. 15,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 45,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.41.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
