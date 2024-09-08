Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Trading Down 0.8%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23. 15,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 45,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

About Theratechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 2,915,906 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Theratechnologies by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 44,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.