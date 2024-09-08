Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $584.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.20. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.