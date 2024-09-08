Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Trading Down 0.6%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 17,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 390,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Tian Ruixiang Trading Down 0.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.
Tian Ruixiang Company Profile
Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.
